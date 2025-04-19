Coastline Trust Co Has $4.19 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $285.29 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

