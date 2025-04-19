Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $121.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.98 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

