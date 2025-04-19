Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Trimmed by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 339,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

