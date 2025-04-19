Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 1.5% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ossiam owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $45,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 199.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.31.

Synopsys stock opened at $413.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

