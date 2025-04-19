The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a 4.8% increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $23.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $256.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.36. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Travelers Companies stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.