Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,937 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $140,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,139 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 179,735 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 38,856 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,191,918 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $929,898,000 after buying an additional 267,736 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Starbucks by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 281,362 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $25,674,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

