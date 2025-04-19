Claret Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Claret Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $482.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.23 and a 200 day moving average of $532.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.81.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

