Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,306 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

