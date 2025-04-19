NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $209,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,375,824.46. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,445,901 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

