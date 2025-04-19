Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of Monster Beverage worth $184,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $2,634,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,876.94. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

