Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $10.26 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,705,195. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $14,124,094. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

