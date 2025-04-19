Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

