BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DECK opened at $105.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

