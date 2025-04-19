BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,013 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,038. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

