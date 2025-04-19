Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
