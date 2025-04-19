Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.55 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

