Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,398 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,265,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,501.04. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

