Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,726 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 137,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,829,974,000 after buying an additional 841,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 195,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,590.52. This represents a 44.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.