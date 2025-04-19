Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 115 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total value of $985,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,068.63. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,401 shares of company stock valued at $45,119,220 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $375.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.52, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.