Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,658 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 928.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 793.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.9% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.90. The company has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

