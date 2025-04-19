Best Utility Stocks To Consider – April 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and Exelon are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services like electricity, water, and natural gas. They are often considered stable investments because their demand remains relatively constant regardless of economic conditions, and they frequently pay reliable dividends to their shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,166,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,755,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.97. 2,306,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,360. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 66,661,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,892,955. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.22. 1,280,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Exelon (EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 3,219,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Featured Articles