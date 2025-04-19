Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 600 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $5,154,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 37.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Shell by 267.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 167,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shell by 23.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

