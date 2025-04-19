Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,722 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $552,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $281.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

