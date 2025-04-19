Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,346.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,004.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,261.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.