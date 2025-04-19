Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 36,247 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.35.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LHX opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

