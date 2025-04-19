The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $76.25 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

