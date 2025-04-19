Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $91,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Waters by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.38.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $320.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.11. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.