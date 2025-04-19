BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BOS Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

