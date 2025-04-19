BOS Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

