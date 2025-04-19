Capital International Inc. CA Grows Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.39% of ATI worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

ATI stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

