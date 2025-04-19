NWK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

