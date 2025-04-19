Natixis Acquires 675,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $46,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PAA opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

