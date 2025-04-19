Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.80 Billion Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,798,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Elevatus Welath Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 235,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $994.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $702.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $975.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $952.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

