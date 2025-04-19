Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,481 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $802,036,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,162 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $645.94 and its 200-day moving average is $740.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.99 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.56.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

