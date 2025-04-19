Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Cut by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $505.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

