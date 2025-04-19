BOS Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

