BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.