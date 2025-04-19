Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in AON were worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AON by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,582,000 after purchasing an additional 960,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AON by 5,877.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.87.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $367.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.51 and a 200-day moving average of $375.29. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.