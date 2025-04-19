NWK Group Inc. Buys 213 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $186.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

