Natixis Purchases New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 486,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,775,000. Zscaler accounts for 0.5% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Natixis owned about 0.32% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,996 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zscaler by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,261,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

