Natixis Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,909,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,826 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Snap were worth $31,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,636,307.40. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.92. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

