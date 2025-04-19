Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.83 Billion Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,048,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.88% of PepsiCo worth $1,832,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.33 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

