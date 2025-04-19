Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.71 Billion Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,899,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,644,375 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,709,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

