Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,669,778 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,691,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,669,778 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 10.28% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $991,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 879,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,560,000 after acquiring an additional 557,539 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 106,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

