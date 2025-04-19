Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

IRM stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

