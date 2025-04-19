Capital International Inc. CA Has $92.09 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $92,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,415.94.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,099.37 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,043.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,960.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.