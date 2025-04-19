Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,309 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.41% of TransDigm Group worth $2,421,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.41.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,545,510.41. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,335.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,336.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,322.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

