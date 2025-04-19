Capital International Investors Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $362,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.