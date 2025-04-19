Capital International Sarl Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,348 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after acquiring an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

