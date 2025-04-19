Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AstraZeneca stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

